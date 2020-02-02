Real people. Real results.
CBD TincturesTopical CBDCBD EdiblesCBD for PetsCBD E-Juices
CBD tinctures are liquid extracts formed by steeping CBD-rich hemp flowers with grain alcohol, vinegar, or glycerin for multiple hours. The final product does not contain any alcohol. These can be ingested directly by placing a measured amount of liquid under one's tongue or by mixing with another drink.
Rejuviel Advanced Hand SanitizerRejuviel Advanced Hand Sanitizer 
Advanced formula designed to sanitize when there is no soap and water available. Provides convenient, effective protection to kill 99% of pathogenic germs, yet is gentle on hands. This hypoallergenic formula leaves hands free of residue. When clean is good, Rejuviel is here for your wellbeing.
  • CDC Approved Formula
  • 70% Ethanol Alcohol
  • Large 12 oz bottle
$4.99  Add to cart
CBD Oil Top Sellers
Popular
CBD Oil Brands
New CBD brands are added constantly to provide you with the most CBD Oil choices.
CBD Oil Information
What's CBD Oil?
CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, which is the second-most prevalent active chemical compound (of 60+) in cannabis plants such as hemp. THC is the most prevalent chemical. CBD can be isolated from the other compounds present in hemp through various methods such as CO2 extraction, olive oil extraction, dry ice extraction, and solvent extraction. Some producers choose to recombine some of the extracted compounds to produce full spectrum CBD which retains more of the compounds originally found in the hemp plant while other producers produce pure CBD isolate.

What Might CBD Oil Treat?
People use CBD to promote and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Search online for more information about how CBD can help you!

How Do I Take CBD Oil?
CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways. There are CBD Oil capsules, CBD Oil tinctures, CBD Oil vape oils, CBD Oil lotions and even CBD Oil gummy candies - whatever makes you most comfortable.

Where Do You Ship CBD Oil?
Currently, we're shipping to all 50 states in the United States. We plan to expand this range to other countries, but due to legal constraints we've limited our CBD oil shipping destinations to the United States.