What's CBD Oil?
CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, which is the second-most prevalent active chemical compound (of 60+) in cannabis plants such as hemp. THC is the most prevalent chemical. CBD can be isolated from the other compounds present in hemp through various methods such as CO2
extraction, olive oil extraction, dry ice extraction, and solvent extraction. Some producers choose to recombine some of the extracted compounds to produce full spectrum CBD which retains more of the compounds originally found in the hemp plant while other producers produce pure CBD isolate.
What Might CBD Oil Treat?
People use CBD to promote and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Search online for more information about how CBD can help you!
How Do I Take CBD Oil?
CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways. There are CBD Oil capsules
, CBD Oil tinctures
, CBD Oil vape oils
, CBD Oil lotions
and even CBD Oil gummy candies
- whatever makes you most comfortable.
Where Do You Ship CBD Oil?
Currently, we're shipping to all 50 states in the United States. We plan to expand this range to other countries, but due to legal constraints we've limited our CBD oil shipping destinations to the United States.